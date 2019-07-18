Close

LAPSSET PROJECT

Pipeline construction to employ 600 youths

Construction to begin in 2020 and groundworks will begin end of next year

In Summary

• Project will commence in 2020 and is expected to employ more than 600 youth. 

• The 820-kilometre pipeline will pass through six counties, transport crude oil from the South Lokichar Basin to the Port of Lamu. 

by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
18 July 2019 - 05:00
Lappset director general Sylvestre Kasuku (third left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta at the port site.
INSPECTION: Lappset director general Sylvestre Kasuku (third left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta at the port site.
Image: CHETI PRAXIDES

The construction of the Lokichar to Lamu crude oil pipeline is to begin in 2020 and will employ more than 600 youths, Lapsset regional manager Salim Bunu has said.  

The 820-kilometre pipeline is a key part of the Sh2.5 trillion Lapsset project underway at Kililana, Lamu West. 

The pipeline will run through Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Meru, Garissa, and Lamu counties.

It will transport crude oil from the South Lokichar Basin to the Port of Lamu. 

During a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, Bunu said the project hire the over 600 local youths in various roles. 

He added groundworks for the pipeline will start before the end of next year. 

"The pipeline is a sub-component of the upcoming new port which will open up Lamu to more trade and investment," he said. 

Lamu East MP Athman Shariff said such projects will end the marginalisation faced in Lamu for over 55 years.

He urged the state to ensure displaced people will be swiftly compensated.

The Government of Kenya entered into a joint development agreement with the Kenya Joint Venture to develop the Lokichar to Lamu Crude Oil export pipeline.

Edited by E. Mbugua

