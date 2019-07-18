Oral sex charge with minor improper - magistrate

A Mombasa-based taxi driver arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing a minor to perform oral sex on him has been released on bond.

Shanzu senior resident magistrate Yusuf Shikanda argued that the charge of indecent act with a minor against Fredrick Njenga Mungai was improper and the prosecution should amend it.

According to the prosecution, Mungai on July 15 unlawfully forced a 13-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him.

The prosecution charged Mungai with committing an indecent act with a child, contravening the Sexual Offence Act 2006.

However, Shikanda did not allow Mungai to take a plea, arguing that the charge is improper. He told the prosecution to find a well-researched charge.

However, he did not elaborate on what the charge should be.

He released Mungai on Sh100,000 bond or Sh50,000 cash bail and directed the prosecution to present the matter on July 23.

Mungai told the court he has a young family that depends on him solely.

Taxi drivers in Mombasa say Mungai has a clean record.