MP Waluke wanted by police over Tuju ethnic slur

Sirisia MP John Waluke is now staring at criminal charges for ethnic slur against Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju that is believed could incite communities.

The Star has established that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission on Thursday served the legislator with summons to appear before the police.

Left untamed, NCIC believes hatemongers could push Kenya to the edge ahead of the 2022 polls.

Police officers were on Thursday said to have visited Parliament to arrest the lawmaker, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

However, NCIC Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mohammed told the Star the MP was served with the summons at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Thursday.

“We have not notified him in person but all I can say is that the MP has been served,” he explained.

He said Waluke is expected to present himself to the Kilimani police station in Nairobi next week on Thursday for grilling.

NCIC issued the summons Waluke after a video clip emerged showing the legislator attacking Tuju and his community.

Attempts to reach Waluke for comment were not successful as he had switched off his phone for the better part of Thursday.

Hassan said the MP is wanted for allegedly violating section 62 of the NCIC Act.

The section says any person who utters words intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity or race, commits an offence.

Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million shillings, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

In the remarks, Waluke who claimed he was speaking as the national vice-chair of Jubilee, said he will kick Tuju out of the party and allow him to go home to his “troublesome community”.

He is currently facing charges for receiving millions of shillings from the National Cereals and Produce Board from falsified documents.

Tuju, a former MP for Rarieda has been under siege from Ruto and his allies allegedly for working for Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

State House on Monday defended Tuju, also a Cabinet Secretary for appearing at a function in Rarienda alongside opposition lawmakers.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said he was a representative of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dena’s defence has however rubbed Ruto’s allies the wrong way with some saying the former TV anchor is incompetent.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said she has “serious competency lapses in her role”