Moses Kuria opens up on special relationship with Raila

The MP said Raila is a master strategist for his efforts in the Building Bridges Initiative.

In Summary

• The Gatundu South MP Kuria said Raila is his role model in politics.

• Kuria said he wil visit Raila's home in Bondo to share a meal of fish.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
18 July 2019 - 16:23
ODM leader Raila Odinga greets Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Ranalo Restaurant on June 21, 2016.
Image: COLLINS KWEYU

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has expressed his overwhelming admiration to AU Envoy Raila Odinga.

Kuria on Wednesday in an interview with KTN point blank said Raila is his role model in politics.

"When I grow up I would want to be like Raila, he is an amazing man who holds no grudges," Kuria said.

 
 

Despite being in different parties with Raila, the outspoken Jubilee legislator says they share a special relationship.

"We have a special relationship. We just have different political views. I plan to visit Raila in his Bondo's home to share a fish meal," he said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Opposition leader Raila Odinga at the ODM leader's Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on March 26, 2018.
Image: EVANS OUMA

He further urged the public not to quickly jump into conclusions about his relationship with ODM party leader Raila when they attack each other based on divergent political views.

"The current political atmosphere is a 'funny world'.We can be perceived as enemies but we are good friends," Kuria added.

Kuria said Raila is a master strategist for his efforts in the Building Bridges Initiative that he said has brought unity in Kenya.

The Gatundu South MP was given a heroic welcome in Kisumu in July last year when he made a stop at the lakeside town.

He termed the people of Kisumu as very friendly stating that "the city is also very wonderful".The Gatundu South MP said Raila is a master strategist.

 

Kuria said he had visited Raila who had sent him to taEVANS OUMAke the message peace and reconciliation in the area.

He hit out at Jubilee MPs who criticised the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

"The handshake is something to be proud of and we should all support it. That I'm here in Kisumu is a manifestation that the handshake is real. I think only a stupid man can criticise the handshake because it is not about politics," Kuria said.

More:

