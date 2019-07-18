Moses Kuria opens up on special relationship with Raila

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has expressed his overwhelming admiration to AU Envoy Raila Odinga.

Kuria on Wednesday in an interview with KTN point blank said Raila is his role model in politics.

"When I grow up I would want to be like Raila, he is an amazing man who holds no grudges," Kuria said.

Despite being in different parties with Raila, the outspoken Jubilee legislator says they share a special relationship.

"We have a special relationship. We just have different political views. I plan to visit Raila in his Bondo's home to share a fish meal," he said.