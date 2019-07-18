Matiang'i criticized for crack down on betting

Senators have accused Interior CS Fred Matiangi of harassing genuine business operators and investors following the government's crack down on betting firms.

While some legislators lauded the CS for reigning in rogue firms, the majority faulted the CS saying his action is a threat to the country's economy.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board under Matiangi's ministry has shutdown pay bill numbers and short codes of 27 firms.

The board says they have failed to comply with the set out laws and regulations.

“Harassment of players in the gaming industry and legitimate businesses will only work to discourage business interests from potential investors,” Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said.

Malala sought a statement from the ministry on why it unilaterally shut down the firms.

He said some of the firms are law-abiding and have been contributing significantly to the social and economic growth of the nation

“Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law. Actions by individuals, institutions and the government must conform to set rules and be adjudicated by law. It is not prudent just to penalize the formal, legal industry in the pretext of reigning on errant firms,” he said.