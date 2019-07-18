Killeton crew accused of murder to undergo mental tests

Two Killeton Sacco crew members accused of pushing a 28-year-old passenger out of a moving bus, leading to her death, have been charged with her murder.

Joseph Muasya and John Nduai, in court over the death of Florence Wanjiru, did not plead to the charge.

They were arraigned before Justice Jessie Lessit but the prosecution told the court that the suspects have to undergo a mental assessment before they take a plea.

Justice Lessit directed that the two to be taken for mental assessment before being presented in court on July 25 for plea taking.

It is alleged that the two committed the offence of July 6.

Wanjiru who was working at Yongli Casino and restaurant located in Hurlingham was allegedly hit with a metal rod and the thrown out of a moving bus.

In a CCTV footage recovered by police, the woman is seen boarding the matatu that plies the Kileleshwa-Lavington route.