Killeton crew accused of murder to undergo mental tests

• Justice Lessit directed that the two to be taken for mental assessment before beiing presented in court on July 25 for plea taking.
• The National Transport and Safety Authority on July 12 revoked licenses of the two crew members after the incident.
Two Killeton Sacco crew members accused of pushing a 28-year-old passenger out of a moving bus, leading to her death, have been charged with her murder.
Joseph Muasya and John Nduai, in court over the death of Florence Wanjiru, did not plead to the charge.
They were arraigned before Justice Jessie Lessit but the prosecution told the court that the suspects have to undergo a mental assessment before they take a plea.
Justice Lessit directed that the two to be taken for mental assessment before being presented in court on July 25 for plea taking.
It is alleged that the two committed the offence of July 6.
Wanjiru who was working at Yongli Casino and restaurant located in Hurlingham was allegedly hit with a metal rod and the thrown out of a moving bus.
In a CCTV footage recovered by police, the woman is seen boarding the matatu that plies the Kileleshwa-Lavington route.
However, the following day in the wee hours of the morning her relatives were called by a Good Samaritan and informed that she been involved in an accident.
According to police reports, before she succumbed to her injuries she said that she had been hit on the head with a metal rod by the conductor of the matatu.
The National Transport and Safety Authority on July 12 revoked licenses of the two crew members after the incident.
NTSA Director General Francis Meja said the driver and conductor of the said matatu will no longer operate public service vehicles.
“The class A endorsement (PSV license) for Joseph Muasya and a conductors badge of matatu registered, KCC 086U for John Ndwai have been revoked,” the agency's statement reads.
They also summoned Killeton Sacco officials to NTSA headquarters for questioning and submission of the incident report.
(edited by O. Owino)