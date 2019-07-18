Kidero transactions were regular, says bank witness

A witness yesterday told a Nairobi court that financial transactions by two companies charged with graft were normal.

Lodwar Wholesalers Limited and Ngurumani Traders Limited are charged in the Sh213 million graft case against former Nairobi boss Evans Kidero and nine others.

Those charged alongside Kidero include former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba and former Finance and Planning executive Gregory Mwakanongo over the alleged loss of Sh213 million.

Nkatha Mirero, a manager at Kenya Commercial Bank, explained the transactions to anti-corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The manager said the payments were normal because there was documentation to support the payments. The money was transferred from the two firms to Kidero and his former head of accounts Stephen Osiro. It was deposited into Kidero’s Family Bank account and Osiro’s NIC Bank account.

“No adverse report was made against the companies or the two accused persons. The two companies had corporate accounts with overdrafts facilities,” she said.

When reexamined by assistant DPP Gitonga Riungu, Mirero said the purpose of the transactions was indicated as payment of sugar.