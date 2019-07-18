Kenha blew Sh1.17 billion in weigh bridge costs

Kenha blew billions of shillings in exaggerated cost of consultancy services for the management of weigh bridges across the country.

Documents show the Kenya National Highways Authority spent Sh1.4 billion in excess of the budgeted amounts. The money was paid to verification firm SGS Kenya Limited for operating the facilities.

The agency paid Sh1.17 billion in excess for management of weigh bridges in Webuye, Malaba and Eldoret cluster; Gilgil and Mai Mahiu; Mariakani and Mtwapa; Athi River, Thika Road and Isinya; as well as Busia, Isebania and Kisumu cluster.

The Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir-led Public Investments Committee is probing the circumstances under which the money was adjusted upwards.

This followed a review of the roads agency’s audited accounts for 2014-15 to 2016-17.

Kenha spent Sh255 million in excess for works in the Webuye section, an amount which deviated from the engineer’s estimate of Sh263 million.

In Gilgil, the entity incurred Sh221 million more despite the engineer costing the works at Sh287 million and an extra Sh171 million for works on the Mariakani station earlier put at Sh361 million.

On the Athi River weigh bridge, the auditors queried the expenditure of an extra Sh310 million while the project was estimated to cost Sh340 million.

A similar scenario played out in Busia where Sh218 million was spent above the engineers' Sh233 million estimate, bringing the total cost to Sh452 million.

The five contracts were awarded to verification firm SGS Kenya Ltd, which was the only evaluated bidder out of the four companies that applied for the tender.