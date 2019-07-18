Close

JUBILEE CRACKS

Keep off Jubilee matters, Senator Cheruiyot tells Kanze Dena

Cheruiyot says her understanding of Jubilee mattes is that of a 'nun on mosque issues'.

In Summary

• Statehouse Spokesman Kanze Dena said Tuju  has been commissioning development projects in Siaya County on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

• His sentiments come after Dena on Tuesday addressed questions on Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju's links with the Opposition.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
18 July 2019 - 14:21
Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot addresses the press in parliament on July 23, 2018.
Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot addresses the press in parliament on July 23, 2018.
Image: JACK OWUOR

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has hit out at State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena for what he calls 'overindulgence' in Jubilee party affairs.

Cheruiyot said Kanze was incompetent to talk about matters touching on the Jubilee Party.

"But Kanze Dena has serious competency lapses in her role as State House spokesperson. Somebody advise her to keep off commenting on Jubilee Party issues. Her understanding therein is that of a nun on mosque issues, " Cheruiyot tweeted. 

 

His sentiments come after Dena on Tuesday addressed questions on Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju's links with the Opposition.

Tuju commissioned development projects in Siaya County on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which was taken to mean that he was working with ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Kanze told the Daily Nation that Tuju’s Rarieda meeting was official and it was sanctioned by the President.

“The meeting in Rarieda was a government function and Mr Tuju was there in his capacity as the presidential representative,” she said.

Kanze said Tuju read an official speech of the President.

"It was not a private function but a development event by the government,” she said.

Through a tweet on Sunday, Ruto accused Tuju of being among the political strategists for Raila himself - the man he believes will be his challenger in the 2022 presidential contest.

“So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” Ruto tweeted.

But Tuju, refused to engage the DP, only telling the Star that he will remain focused on Uhuru’s legacy projects.

“That is my position, just like it is also my position that I am committed to supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to unite the country through bold steps like the BBI, the handshake, the fight against corruption and the Big Four agenda," he said.

