Keep off Jubilee matters, Senator Cheruiyot tells Kanze Dena

Kanze told the Daily Nation that Tuju’s Rarieda meeting was official and it was sanctioned by the President.

“The meeting in Rarieda was a government function and Mr Tuju was there in his capacity as the presidential representative,” she said.

Kanze said Tuju read an official speech of the President.

"It was not a private function but a development event by the government,” she said.

Through a tweet on Sunday, Ruto accused Tuju of being among the political strategists for Raila himself - the man he believes will be his challenger in the 2022 presidential contest.

“So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” Ruto tweeted.

But Tuju, refused to engage the DP, only telling the Star that he will remain focused on Uhuru’s legacy projects.

“That is my position, just like it is also my position that I am committed to supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to unite the country through bold steps like the BBI, the handshake, the fight against corruption and the Big Four agenda," he said.