Joe Kadenge eulogised as man of the people

Anyone who met the late football legend Joe Kadenge referred to him as a man of the people. Politicians, close friends and family gathered at Friends International Church on Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen hero.

It was expected that many mourners including his former teammate would come dressed in jerseys but they dressed in dark suits. His grandson was the only one wearing a red and white jersey.

The church was packed mostly with men of his age group.

His eldest daughter Esther said, "Joe loved the number seven, his jersey was number seven, his car number plate had the number, his house number also had a seven and he passed on the seventh of July. Isn't that a blessing?"

Everyone said Joe united people.

His driver gave the first speech because they went everywhere together.

"There is nobody else Mzee loved like me. The one job I enjoyed doing was fetching water for him because I was returning the favour to a man who treated me so well. I have lost a friend, a father, but God loved him more than we did."

It was a joy for the family that his fellow footballers came in large numbers to celebrate the life of a well-lived legend. JJ Masika led a few of the men who played with Kadenge in a few speeches.

"He has been a hero I still respect. He was a good player. His speed and skills were good. He brought us to where we are in football today. He introduced me to football. He was my mentor."

His brother John Anzrah gave a cheerful speech. "He came home from Nairobi with sausages making us the fist family to eat sausages in our village."

His second wife Mariah Kadenge was overcome by emotion. Her sisters supported her and one read eulogy.