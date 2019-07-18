IG urges police to be disciplined, professional

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Wednesday urged police officers to observe the Service Standing Orders.

The IGP warned that the standing orders demand discipline and professionalism when police officers are carrying out their duties.

Mutyambai also aksed officers to work closely with local communities to boost intelligence collection as well as embrace community policing initiatives.

He urged them to embrace discipline and professionalism while undertaking their duties, to desist from any corrupt acts and to continue with the multi-agency approach to handling security issues.

The IGP spoke during a series of visits to police stations, the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit and the Administration Police Service Senior Staff College in Emali, Makueni county.

Among those formations the IGP has visited since Tuesday include the Rapid Deployment Unit (Embakasi), the Security of Government Building Unit at Uhuru Camp (Mbagathi) and the Border Patrol Unit.

“My biggest interest is to see all the services under the National Police Service work together. Let us support each other in our responsibilities,” Mutyambai said.

Other units the IG is expected to visit under the Administration Police include Kenya Police Service Anti-Stock Theft Unit and the Administration Police Stock Theft Prevention Unit which have since been integrated.

He praised them for "a job well done since the inception of the unit."

Mutyambai seeks to create synergy and good relations to the two integrated services.

Edited by R.Wamochie