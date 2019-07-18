Close

CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES

IEBC gives nod to Punguza Mizigo Bill, counties to decide fate

IEBC will draft a bill to each of the 47 county assemblies before October.

•  The Alliance is seeking a Constitutional review to reduce the burden and cost of governance currently being borne by Kenyan taxpayers.

•The first phase of Punguza Mizigo started in April 2018.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
18 July 2019 - 18:38
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receives the "Punguza Mizigo" Bill from Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot at Anniversary Towers on February 28
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receives the "Punguza Mizigo" Bill from Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot at Anniversary Towers on February 28
Image: COURTESY

The IEBC has okayed over one million signatures to amend the Constitution to reduce the number of MPs and ease the burden on taxpayers. 

The Punguza Mizigo campaign by Thirdway Alliance party led by Ekuru Akot submitted the signatures to IEBC in February 2018 for verification. 

The Alliance seeks a Constitutional review to reduce the burden and cost of governance currently being borne by Kenyan taxpayers.

 
 

IEBC Officials were waiting to finalise the review of data captured from 1.4 million signatures in the Punguza Mizigo Campaign. 

“Work has been finished and the results will be announced either tomorrow (Thursday) or Friday” Edgar Aswani, communication officer at IEBC said.

 

In a statement on Thursday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission confirmed the initiative has been supported by 1,222,541 verified registered voters.

The commission said it will now submit the draft bill to each of the 47 county assemblies for consideration before October.

 

The Third Way Alliance party says its goal is to reduce the cost of running Parliament from current Sh36.8 billion to Sh5 billion annually.

This will save the taxpayer about Sh31 billion every year. 

 

The party is also proposing a seven-year term for the President down from the maximum of two five-year terms. 

To address gender inequality, it proposes Kenyans elect one man and woman from each of the 47 counties into the National Assembly.

It also wants to abolish nominations to the county assemblies and Senate.

The party also proposes the Senate to be an upper house with veto powers and an increase in county revenue share to 35 per cent from the current 15 per cent.

