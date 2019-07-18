Give us teachers, fix roads – Lamu residents

Schools are padlocked and overgrown, there's no education in areas of Lamu near Boni Forest where al Shabaab is hiding.

After five years of closure in Basuba ward, the government has ordered all schools reopened because security has improved.

But most teachers are still afraid to be posted there.

Residents want education to resume and say their children deserve school like pupils and students elsewhere in secure areas.

Lack of education is only one of the problems faced by these Lamu residents.

They complain the government promised to restore and build new infrastructure, including tarmacked roads and water. It has not done so.

In September 2015, the government launched Operation Linda Boni to flush out militants hiding there and launching attacks outside the forest, elsewhere in Lamu and in nearby counties.

The operation is concentrated in Kiangwe, Kiunga, Ishakani, Bodhai, Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani and Bar’goni in Lamu East.

Villagers there have complained of being segregated from the rest of the county since the operation started.

Many villages are overgrown by bushes.

Many roads have never been improved.

Residents say the overgrown and sandy roads and the general environment are perfect hiding grounds from where al Shabaab can ambush residents and security patrols.

On Monday morning, three militants were killed by the Rapid Border Patrol Unit shortly after an IED detonated. Two police officers were injured on a road along the Kiunga-Somalia border.

Militants hid in the bushes and detonated the explosive.

Resident Galgallo Delo of Kiunga said clearing the roads is important for both communities and security patrols.

“The roads are perfect hiding grounds for terrorists. We don’t understand why the government hasn’t fulfilled its promise to improve infrastructure,” Delo said.

Many of roads are also covered in sand, making it easy to plant IEDs.

Residents want all roads tarmacked.

Residents are alarmed by the lack of schooling.

“Some of the schools have tried to re-open but still there are no teachers. There is no one to tend to the children in these areas. Let them put up more schools and post more teachers,” Haiyat Nuru of Milimani said.

They praised the security forces for restoring peace and safety.

(Edited by V. Graham)