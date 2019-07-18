Close

'OUT ON BAIL'

Former Tetu MP appears in court for mention

Ex-legislator, two employees charged with causing a disturbance, disrupted renovation at estate

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA WambulwaAnnette
News
18 July 2019 - 06:00
Kihingo Estate employee Frankline Mutegi, Board Secretary Chacha Mabanga and former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji at a Milimani court on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Image: AKELLO ODENYO

Former Tetu MP James Githinji and his two co-accused yesterday appeared before a Nairobi court for the mention of their case.

It is alleged that on July 2 on Kihingo estate, Waridi Gardens, Kitisuru, the Githinji, the developer and chairperson of the estate, his secretary Chacha Mabanga and employee Frankline Mutegi trio interfered with the renovation of one of the houses.

The trio was charged with causing a disturbance in a manner likely to breach the peace. They denied wrongdoing.

Mutegi was separately charged with three additional counts — two of assault and another of malicious damage to property.

It is alleged that jointly with others not before the court, Mutegi assaulted and injured George Wajackoya and Kisorkumar Varkani.

The court had heard that he willfully and knowingly damaged Varkan’s sweater worth Sh1,000.

Yesterday, through lawyer Willis Otieno, the accused told magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot that the case was scheduled for mention to confirm if they have been supplied with all the witness statements needed for the hearing.

Otieno claimed they had not been supplied with the statement by yesterday morning and that they were told the investigating officer had it.

The prosecution told the court that their file was available and they would supply the defence team with all the witness statements.

Cheruiyot directed the case be mentioned on September 18 when the parties will appear for a pre-trial hearing.

The accused say the matter is civil as Kihingo Garden is developed by Githinji. They said the case has been delayed and its components are not criminal.

During the plea taking, Otieno had told the court that the house that was being renovated has a lease and the first accused is the chairperson of the estate management board while the two others were employees.

“The time of arrest came just after the High Court maintained the status quo in the leadership,” he argued.

The three are out on Sh50,000 bail each as they await hearing.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

