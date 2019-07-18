Close

JUSTICE SERVED

Esther Arunga sentenced to 10 months in jail over son's murder

Arunga admitted to misleading police in order to help her husband escape punishment.

In Summary

• Arunga's three-year-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen has admitted misleading police after his death.

• Sinclair Timberlake suffered fatal injuries at his family home at Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on June 2014.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
18 July 2019 - 09:18
Former TV presenter Esther Arunga.
Former TV presenter Esther Arunga.
Image: COURTESY

Former TV presenter Esther Arunga has been sentenced to 10 months in jail over her son's murder.

On Monday, Arunga admitted to misleading police in order to help her husband escape punishment.

Arunga's three-year-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen has admitted misleading police after his death.

 

Sinclair Timberlake suffered fatal injuries at his family home at Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on June 2014.

His father and former Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake was charged with his murder.

More to follow...

More:

Esther Arunga admits to lying about son's death

Justice Martin Burns is expected to sentence the former TV presenter on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

LSK offers to mentor Esther Arunga

The Law Society of Kenya has offered the controversial former TV queen Esther Arunga a chance at getting her life back together. Esther, a lawyer by ...
Sasa
5 years ago

Quincy's ex-wife Mueni is 'praying' for Esther Arunga

Rose Mueni, former wife of controversial preacher Quincy Timberlake, has decided to bury the hatchet between her and former KTN anchor Esther ...
Sasa
8 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
18 July 2019 - 09:18

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    3h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Museveni orders issuance of birth certificates to cows
    15h ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison
    15h ago World

Latest Videos