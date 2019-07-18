Esther Arunga sentenced to 10 months in jail over son's murder

Former TV presenter Esther Arunga has been sentenced to 10 months in jail over her son's murder.

On Monday, Arunga admitted to misleading police in order to help her husband escape punishment.

Arunga's three-year-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen has admitted misleading police after his death.

Sinclair Timberlake suffered fatal injuries at his family home at Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on June 2014.

His father and former Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake was charged with his murder.

More to follow...