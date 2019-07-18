Drama, frustrations in Pangani as evictees damn Sonko and askaris

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday maintained that the ongoing evictions on Pangani estate are unstoppable even as drama and frustrations marked the second day of the exercise.

Confronted by social media users appalled by the ostensibly inhumane exercise that left many families in cold at night, Sonko asserted that they must make room for the affordable housing project, which is part of the Big Four Agenda.

He said the evictees had rejected compensation and were to blame for their own predicament.

"Take your nonsense to hell," Sonko tweeted, daring the aggrieved to go to court.

"Those not paid are the ones who refused to take the money, and we are not going to pay them... We shall not allow development plans to be politicised."

The Star witnessed a cat-and-mouse chase on the estate as mean-looking city askaris stormed the houses and threw out household items and eject the tenants, most of them women, while bulldozers descended on the houses.

The evictions started on Monday night. Some tenants acknowledged having been given verbal notice to vacate by July 3 but decried the arbitrary ambush.

While most of the women tenants were in tears and shock, others desperately expressed their plea to be allowed to move their items — mainly kitchenware. Their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Emily Wangare, a mother of four who appeared to be in her 50s, told the Star the bulldozers arrived yesterday at 5am and started pulling down the buildings.

"We were still asleep when they came. The glass windows that they shattered fell on my two children, injuring them," she said.