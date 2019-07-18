Demand for beef, poultry to rise by 90%

Demand for dairy and poultry products will rise by 90 percent in 30 years as the population increases, a report has shown.

The report on the future of livestock in Kenya released in Nairobi yesterday shows Kenyans are increasingly consuming livestock products.

It was complied by the Food and Agriculture Organization and shows Kenya's population will double to 96 million by 2050.

Nearly half of these people will be living in urban areas.

“As a consequence, the demand for animal sources [of] food will exponentially increase. To respond to the demand, the livestock sector will deeply transform,” the report reads.

Livestock PS Harry Kimtai, who launched the report, said urbanisation, innovations, climate change and migration will transform society in unpredictable ways.

Stephen Gikonyo from FAO said the population of cattle and chicken will increase by 94 and 375 percent respectively between 2015 and 2050.

Currently, the country has 18.8 million cattle (14.3 million beef cattle and 4.5 million dairy cows), 26.7 million goats and 18.9 million sheep.

There are 3.2 million camels, 44.6 million poultry, 1.9 million donkeys and 500,000 pigs.

The report pointed out that cattle and poultry contribute about 70 percent of the total animal production output, estimated at Sh167.2 trillion in 2016.