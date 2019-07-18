Court dismisses petition to stop Pangani eviction

The Pangani Affordable Housing Project initiative will go on as planned after a Nairobi Court dismissed a petition seeking to stop its commencement.

A section of Pangani residents had earlier moved to court seeking to stop implementation of the government's affordable housing project in the area.

High Court judge Kossy Bor ruled that there were no sufficient grounds to halt the commencement of the project that is part of the Big Four Agenda.

Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui who represented the Nairobi County Government on Thursday said that the court has dismissed the application for an injunction.

"The project will commence and it will come to a conclusion within the parameters that were set. There will be nothing to stop the project in this instance," he said.

He dismissed claims from the residents who claimed that they were not involved in any consultation on the project.

"It was a big mistake for some residents to claim that they were not consulted. They have been offered this money from the taxpayers at Sh600,000 to relocate and once the units are completed, they were to be given first priority in the allocation of the houses," Kinyanjui said.

The lawyer said that the county did not forcefully evict the tenants because some of them had already received compensation cheques but were still living in the houses.

However, the tenants said the county had failed to give clear information, including a clear roadmap and timeline.

City Hall claimed some of the tenants were indifferent and only wanted things done according to their terms.

Monday's forceful eviction was done to pave way for construction of 14-storey buildings as part of the county's affordable housing project.

By the end of May, 24 of the 48 tenants had received their Sh600,000 cheques to seek alternative residences.

The 12.5 acres for Phase One in Pangani is valued at Sh4 billion and construction will cost Sh25 billion.

Pangani Estate was chosen as the pilot and Technofin Kenya contracted to redevelop 1,434 units.

In May this year, the county had given the tenants up to July 31 to vacate the houses.