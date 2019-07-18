Botswana leader's visit revives hopes of bus service

Botswana President Erick Mokgweetsi Masisi's planned state visit to Kenya next week has revived hopes of conclusion of talks on starting a bus company plying Nairobi-Gaborone.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said Masisi will be in Kenya for a three-day state visit. The two countries will sign a number of agreements.

“During the visit, a number of agreements are expected to be signed and several matters of mutual benefit to the people of Kenya and the people of Botswana are expected to be discussed,” she said during a press conference at State House.

Last year in August, on the sidelines of the 49 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference region, Kenyans in Botswana appealed for speedy conclusion of the negotiations between National Transport and Safety Authority and the Botswana's authorities.

Charg`e d'affaiers at the Kenya High Commission Anastacia Nirema told the Kenyan delegation of MPs led by Speaker Justin Muturi that if the negations will be successful, it would improve not only trade but the movement between offer a shot in the arm to the improvement of trade but also ease movement between the two countries.