Boeing hasn't apologised, Kenyan man who lost family in Ethiopian crash says

• Paul Njoroge revealed that Boeing has only made their apologies before the cameras but haven't reached out to the next of kin personally.
• He said if Boeing's wrongful conduct continues, another similar accident will occur claiming more lives.
Boeing is yet to offer personal apologies to families of those affected by the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, a Kenyan father who lost his whole family in the tragedy has confirmed.
In an emotional testimony to the US Congress, Paul Njoroge revealed that Boeing has only made their apologies before the cameras but haven't reached out to the next of kin personally.
Paul Njoroge revealed that Boeing has only made their apologies before the cameras but haven't reached out to the next of kin personally."The airlines just sent letters of sympathy acknowledging their mistakes but didn't send their apologies," he said
"The only time they offered their apologies was days leading to the Paris Air show which was a publicity stunt."
The Boeing 737 Max crash on March 10, killed his wife who was an accountant, his three children and mother-in-law who was a retired teacher.
A total of 157 lives were lost in one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history.
It saddens me that my family's flesh is still in Ethiopian soil together with the planes remains. I miss them.Paul Njoroge
"I still think of their last 6 minutes leading to the crush and how my wife and mum in law knew they were going to die," Njoroge said.
"On April 4, three weeks after the deaths of my family, in what I have since learned is a shameful pattern of behavior by Boeing and airplane manufacturers, Boeing shifted focus from the root cause of the crashes - the design flaws in the 737 Max and MCAS - and started talking about 'foreign pilot error'."
He said if Boeing's wrongful conduct continues, another similar accident will occur claiming more lives.He said if Boeing's wrongful conduct continues, another similar accident will occur claiming more lives.
"Boeing shouldn't be allowed to hide information from the public and their pilots. They shouldn't conceal any information," Njoroge said in his testimony.
In response to the congressional hearing, Boeing said they regretted the loss of lives in the accidents and were deeply sorry for the impact to the families and loved ones of those on board.
"These incidents and the lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come. We are committed to working with the communities, customers and the aviation industry to help with the healing process," Boeing said.