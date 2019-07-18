Boeing hasn't apologised, Kenyan man who lost family in Ethiopian crash says

Boeing is yet to offer personal apologies to families of those affected by the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, a Kenyan father who lost his whole family in the tragedy has confirmed.

In an emotional testimony to the US Congress, Paul Njoroge revealed that Boeing has only made their apologies before the cameras but haven't reached out to the next of kin personally.

Paul Njoroge revealed that Boeing has only made their apologies before the cameras but haven't reached out to the next of kin personally."The airlines just sent letters of sympathy acknowledging their mistakes but didn't send their apologies," he said

"The only time they offered their apologies was days leading to the Paris Air show which was a publicity stunt."

The Boeing 737 Max crash on March 10, killed his wife who was an accountant, his three children and mother-in-law who was a retired teacher.

A total of 157 lives were lost in one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history.