betPawa loses against betting board

The High Court has declined to quash a decision by the Licensing Control Board that cancelled BetPawa’s operational license.

Justice Weldon Korir said he did not find it just to issue any temporary orders. He directed that the board files their response in the case within three days and parties appear on July 26 for hearing.

Nanovas International Kenya Limited, formerly Gaming International Limited– trading as betPawa - is among betting firms whose gaming licenses were cancelled by LCB.

betPawa says the board’s action was carried out without notifying them yet they stood to be adversely affected by it.

“According to the board's own statute being the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, the board is required to afford us a right to be heard in determining its fitness and propriety to hold a license. However, the board has not invited representations from us but has chosen to ignore it in carrying out its actions,” betPawa said.

Through lawyer Emmanuel Wetangula, the firm says BLCB wrote to Safaricom on July 10 directing the suspension of the pay bill numbers and short codes for many companies including theirs.

The firm had two weeks earlier written to the board requesting for reasons, including the particulars of the purported investigations since, it had complied with all of the board’s requests during the renewal of its license.

But the board did not respond to their request.