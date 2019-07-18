Arrest warrant issued against DCI cop in Sh150m passport saga

• The Milimani law courts magistrate ordered the warrant be effected by the CCIO Nairobi County.
A warrant of arrest has been issued against a police officer attached to DCI headquarters for not releasing the passport of a complainant in a Sh150 million fraud case.
Principal magistrate Hellen Onkwani issued the warrant after Mike Muya failed to appear in court to explain why he is holding the passport.
Ryskulov Damir wants the court to release his travel and identification documents saying he's the complainant in the matter and not an accused.
Damir told the court that the suspects pretended that they could sell him coffee and artefacts and ended up defrauding him.
In an affidavit filed at the Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday, Damir said that he was willing to abide by any conditions the court would impose for the release of his documents.
Together with my brother Yerlan Baimoldin also a businessman we entered into a business agreement with some Kenyans who said they would export to us Kenyan Tea, coffee and artefacts for which they informed us that they are licensed to deal in such export business.Ryskulov Damir
The court also ordered the officer to deposit the said passport in court by July 19 for the complainant to collect it.
Through his lawyer June Ashioya, the complainant said that as a complainant in the case, the confiscation of his passport without a court order or any explanation was unlawful, inhuman and degrading treatment.
The man who holds a Kazhakstan passport said that his travel documents had been confiscated by DCI headquarters office while investigating into his complaint and it had not been returned to him and that he did not have a copy of the same.
The businessman said that they trusted and banked monies into their accounts which they had given them through electronic money transfer amounting to Sh150 million.
He said the money was banked through his brother Yerlan’s account to the suspects’ various accounts which are still under investigations by the police.
"Having the intention of doing business in Kenya we knew that we will be travelling to this country and we decided that we should buy a house so that we can continue with the business of importing coffee, tea and artefacts to our country,” Damir said.
The man said that because he did not know Nairobi well and asked Joseph Waswa to connect him with someone who can show him around and Berlin Owino Jack was introduced to him.
He said that he reported the matter to the police and some culprits were arrested.
Stephen Roberts and Evelyn Adhiambo were arraigned and the police were allowed to detain them for seven days.
Another suspect, Begi Gisicho is still at large and the police are looking for him.
“Unfortunately the police also arrested security guard Berlin Owino who was arraigned alongside Roberts and Adhiambo,” he said.