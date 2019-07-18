Arrest warrant issued against DCI cop in Sh150m passport saga

A warrant of arrest has been issued against a police officer attached to DCI headquarters for not releasing the passport of a complainant in a Sh150 million fraud case.

Principal magistrate Hellen Onkwani issued the warrant after Mike Muya failed to appear in court to explain why he is holding the passport.

The Milimani law courts magistrate ordered the warrant be effected by the CCIO Nairobi County.

The applicant who is a Kazakhstani national was allegedly defrauded Sh150 million by two Kenyans who have already been charged in court.

Ryskulov Damir wants the court to release his travel and identification documents saying he's the complainant in the matter and not an accused.

Damir told the court that the suspects pretended that they could sell him coffee and artefacts and ended up defrauding him.

In an affidavit filed at the Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday, Damir said that he was willing to abide by any conditions the court would impose for the release of his documents.