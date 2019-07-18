14.6 million Kenyans are malnourished, report shows

Kenya is among 53 countries with the largest number of undernourished citizens.

This revelation is contained in the latest UN report, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World: Safeguarding Against Economic Slowdowns and Downturns. It was published on Monday.

The joint document is by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

It says the number of undernourished people in Kenya stood at 14.6 million (29.4 per cent) between 2016 and 2018. Between 2004 and 2006, 10.2 million (28.2 per cent) were undernourished.

Last year, the number of under-fives affected by wasting was 300,000 (4.2 per cent). In the same category, those affected by stunting reduced to 1.8 million (26.2 per cent). In 2012, 2.3 million (35.5 per cent) had stunted growth.

"Of growing concern is the coexistence of underweight or stunted children with overweight mothers in the same households in various low- and middle-income countries, such as Bangladesh, Ghana, India, Kenya and Peru,” the report states.

“This suggests increasing inequalities in economic and social access to resources.”

The report links stunting and overweight to maternal age at first birth, maternal short stature, family size and socioeconomic status.

The number of under-fives who are overweight remained constant from 2012 to 2018 at 300,000 million. Obesity among those aged 18 and above grew to 1.5 million (six per cent) in 2016 from 1.1 million (4.8 per cent) in 2012.