Zari blasts Sonko over 'crush' allegations

•Diamond's ex, Zari Hassan in a radio interview in South Africa is said to have been secretly admiring 'handsome' Sonko and hopes to meet him by the end of the year.
• She now says Sonko is not her type.
Diamond Platnumz's ex, Zari Hassan has dispelled rumours doing rounds on social media of her 'insurmountable love' for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
Zari on Wednesday through her Insta story set the record straight saying reports of her declaring love for Sonko was false.
In the post, Zari accuses the Nairobi county boss of spreading the false rumours and asked him to stop 'spreading nonsense'.
“This nonsense from this man should stop. No, I have no crush on you, I don’t know you, never met you or anything. Please let me be. You are not my type,” read the post.
In the story, the Ugandan Socialite was reported to be secretly admiring the 'handsome' Sonko and hopes to meet him by the end of the year.
"I love this handsome governor because he is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions. He is not as boyish as the other kid who has been chasing me around,” it read.
Zari allegedly said she cares about Sonko because he reminds her of Ivan, her late husband.
“If you see Mike, please pass a word to him and tell him someone cares about him. I love this man because despite being powerful, he shares traits with my late beloved husband Ivan, who loved to help the poor,” she allegedly said.