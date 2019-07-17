Zari blasts Sonko over 'crush' allegations

Diamond Platnumz's ex, Zari Hassan has dispelled rumours doing rounds on social media of her 'insurmountable love' for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Zari on Wednesday through her Insta story set the record straight saying reports of her declaring love for Sonko was false.

In the post, Zari accuses the Nairobi county boss of spreading the false rumours and asked him to stop 'spreading nonsense'.

“This nonsense from this man should stop. No, I have no crush on you, I don’t know you, never met you or anything. Please let me be. You are not my type,” read the post.

In the story, the Ugandan Socialite was reported to be secretly admiring the 'handsome' Sonko and hopes to meet him by the end of the year.