We won't pay those evicted in Pangani - Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said residents affected by the demolitions carried out in Pangani will not receive any payment.
The governor was responding to a query on Twitter from a user identified as @jumaf3 who asked Sonko why residents were evicted without any compensation.
The user also questioned the move to carry out the activity at midnight.
Take your NONSENSE to hell. Those not paid are the ones who refused to take the money, and we are not going to pay them. Let them go to court. We shall not allow development plans to be politicised. https://t.co/WOhG67b5N2 pic.twitter.com/wq3fpwlelb— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 17, 2019
Sonko said those not paid were the ones who refused to take the money and therefore will not receive compensation.
The county boss challenged those affected to go to court.
"We shall not allow development plans to be politicised," Sonko said.
Pangani residents were awakened by sounds of bulldozers and noisy county officers on Monday midnight.
The place had been earmarked for the affordable housing project. Tenants were told to vacate immediately.
The eviction was undertaken by the county government to make room for new housing units, which are among those planned to solve the housing crisis in the city.
In the last meeting held in May between the tenants and City Hall, it had been agreed that they leave by the end of this month, July 31 to be specific. The residents could not, therefore, understand why the county officers reneged on the deal.