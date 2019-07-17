Close

NO COMPENSATION

We won't pay those evicted in Pangani - Sonko

The governor said those evicted refused to receive their money.

In Summary

• Sonko challenged those affected to go to court.

• Concerns were raised why the residents were evicted at night without compensation.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
17 July 2019 - 10:29
A Pangani resident looks at the destruction after the evictions on July 15, 2019.
A Pangani resident looks at the destruction after the evictions on July 15, 2019.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said residents affected by the demolitions carried out in Pangani will not receive any payment.

The governor was responding to a query on Twitter from a user identified as @jumaf3 who asked Sonko why residents were evicted without any compensation.

 
 
 

The user also questioned the move to carry out the activity at midnight.

Sonko said those not paid were the ones who refused to take the money and therefore will not receive compensation.

The county boss challenged those affected to go to court.

"We shall not allow development plans to be politicised," Sonko said.

Pangani residents were awakened by sounds of bulldozers and noisy county officers on Monday midnight.

Pangani estate evictees accuse City Hall of breaching agreement

County officer urges residents to work with the governor 'if they want a better future'.
Counties
11 hours ago

The place had been earmarked for the affordable housing project. Tenants were told to vacate immediately.

The eviction was undertaken by the county government to make room for new housing units, which are among those planned to solve the housing crisis in the city.

In the last meeting held in May between the tenants and City Hall, it had been agreed that they leave by the end of this month,  July 31 to be specific. The residents could not, therefore, understand why the county officers reneged on the deal.  

More:

Pangani residents evicted from Nairobi's cheap housing site

Residents spend night in the cold as City Hall clears area for affordable housing.
Counties
1 day ago

City Hall's Pangani night eviction

InPictures
23 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
17 July 2019 - 10:29

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Rise of K-Sharks team whose penalty theatrics went viral
    4h ago Big Read

  3. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    2d ago Big Read

  4. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos