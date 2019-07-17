We must stop habit of relying on ugali

First, there must be clarity on what needs to be imported. Usually, we talk about maize but if you look at the statistics from Kephis (Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Sertvice), for example, you realise that we import many other things. In fact, maize is not even ranked in the third position. Rice and wheat are ranked high and then maize comes a distant third. But maize is more emotive in Kenya. If you want to ignite an argument, then use the word maize.

At the moment, with the situation that we are in, the only option that we have is to import the grains because we don’t have the stock that can last for at least eight months. If you talk about food security, you must have a steady supply for at least one year without any interruption. But if you don’t have the supply that can be guaranteed for one year, it means that we are in a situation where instead of arguing over who is wrong or right, for now, we have to import then blame each other later. We cannot be in a situation where we engage in an argument when people are starving. So, we import first, then take somebody to account.

In Kenya, we have the Agricultural Food Authority and all these institutions that should be providing the government with data on the food situation. We also have the National Cereals and Produce Board. With all these institutions that we are paying, are they of any use any more? Because it is either they are of no use or their advice is not taken, for which somebody must be held accountable. These bodies should have provided a projection for a year. Right now we should be aware of the food situation and taken mitigation measures. We cannot wait until it is two months to starvation then we talk about importing maize.

So what can we do in the long term to end this problem which has been with us year in year out? We have leaders who do not know what they are doing or they know what they are doing but they are working with cartels to create an artificial shortage.

We need to know what is causing this problem every year. First of all, there is forest cover that is decreasing and with it our rainfall patterns are disrupted. Most agriculture relies on rain. Second, we have a population that is not ready to change their eating habits. This must change. Third, we need to adopt technology in farming.

The University of University lecturer spoke to the Star