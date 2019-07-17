Waihiga Mwaura denies receiving Sh100,000 from Nock during Rio Olympics

A sports journalist has confirmed that there was a "fiasco in Rio" during the 2016 Olympics.

Waihiga Mwaura of Citizen TV said he never received money or facilitation from the National Olympics Committee of Kenya and did not initiate talks with its officials or those of any other agency that was involved in the preparations for the event.

“I learnt of the list that had the Kenyan contingency to Rio. The list had featured my name. I wish to state that I carried a story on this on Citizen TV upon arrival from Rio. The story was dubbed ‘Rio Fiasco'," Mwaura said at a Milimani court while testifying before magistrate Elizabeth Osoro.

He said he was not aware of the Sh100,000 ($1,000) that he was earmarked to get.

“My accommodation was catered for by my employer and the same extended to my colleagues accompanying me. I wish to state that while in Rio and after coming back, I never received any facilitation from Nock or government agency,” Mwaura said in a statement.

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario and other sports officials were charged with the Sh55 million scandal and abuse of office over management of Team Kenya in preparations for the meet.

They faced six counts of abuse of office and another four of willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds. They were accused of unlawfully authorising payment in excess of Sh15,907,500 as allowances to members of the Kenyan team.

In October last year, Wario denied the charges. Also charged was Haron Komen, who was the director of administration in the ministry, and former finance officer Patrick Nkabu.

Mwaura said he had interviewed four people, among them sprints coach John Anzrah. Anzrah was kicked out of the games after being caught up in an identity goof. He was compelled to give urine samples for testing.

(Edited by F'Orieny)