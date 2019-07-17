Vets wants meat preservatives banned

The Kenya Veterinary Association has warned that excessive use of preservatives on meat and dairy products is on the rise and wants the chemicals banned as a health risk to consumers.

This comes a day after an NTV expose that supermarkets were using sodium metabisulfite to preserve their meat.

The veterinary association noted that use of the chemical was allowed under the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act CAP 254 but its use had been abused.

KVA national chairman Dr Samuel Kahariri said unhygienic handling of meat and uncontrolled use of veterinary medicines in food animals poses human health risks. He said there are no detailed guidelines on the use of chemical preservatives, though they are approved by law.

“As a result, the preservatives exceed the Maximum Residue Limit when used, thus rendering the meat unfit for human consumption and the government should ban their use,” he said.

Kahariri attributed the disorder in the sector to an acute shortage of veterinary doctors, saying this should be urgently addressed by the national and county governments.

“We urge the national government to conduct an urgent audit of all the slaughter facilities countrywide and ensure each has a meat inspector,” he said.