School buses must be inspected annually - NTSA

The National Transport and Safety Authority has said all school buses should be inspected annually by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Unit to ensure they meet the required road safety measures.

Through a tweet on Wednesday, the agency urged members of the public to report any cases of the recklessness of school buses.

This comes after NTSA released a report that presented a high number of accidents that rose by 1,048 to stand at 7,229 as at July 1 compared to 6,181 in the same month last year.

In terms of fatalities who continue to post the highest figures, at least 620 pedestrians lost their lives compared to 576 in July last year.