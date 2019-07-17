School buses must be inspected annually - NTSA

• NTSA urged members of the public to report any cases of the recklessness of school buses.
• The speed limit of all vehicles approaching learning institutions has also been fixed at 50 kilometres per hour.
The National Transport and Safety Authority has said all school buses should be inspected annually by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Unit to ensure they meet the required road safety measures.
This comes after NTSA released a report that presented a high number of accidents that rose by 1,048 to stand at 7,229 as at July 1 compared to 6,181 in the same month last year.
In terms of fatalities who continue to post the highest figures, at least 620 pedestrians lost their lives compared to 576 in July last year.
Report all cases of recklessness to us and lets secure the safety of our children #SchoolBusSafety. pic.twitter.com/aMcto8YZmR— NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) July 17, 2019
The number of deaths has increased by 162. That is from 1,500 last year to 1,662 in 2019 overall.
Passengers take the lead in the seriously injured category at 1,228 as of July this year compared to 930 in the same month last year.
Kenyans succumbing to motorcycle accidents rose by 46 victims to hit 330 in July this year compared to 284 in the same month last year.
The NTSA rules also stipulate that the selection and training of school drivers should be rigorous and include retraining and regular re-evaluation.
When contacted at first, NTSA communications officer Antony Nyongesa said he would respond to the queries but later failed to return calls or text messages