SUCCESSION POLITICS

Raila, Governor Mutua in 2022 talks

In Summary

• We agreed to consult occasionally on this matter even as he advised on strategies to popularize my bid countrywide.

• Mutua said elections have to be transformed to be about ideological and policy contests and not tribal affiliations. 

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
17 July 2019 - 15:30
ODM Party leader Raila Odinga with Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua at his office in Capital HIll on Wednesday 17, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held talks with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua where they discussed 2022 politics.

Mutua visited Raila at his Capitol Hill offices where they also talked on various issues of national importance including the handshake between the AU envoy and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Machakos county boss said the two discussed the 'philosophical and historical foundation' behind the March 9 handshake and the need to build a cohesive nation.

"Maendeleo Chap Chap has always supported the handshake from the word go. We see the bigger picture which is political stability, a pre-requisite for economic growth, wealth and employment creation," Mutua said.

The governor also told Raila about his 2022 ambition to run for the country's top seat.

"We discussed several scenarios and agreed that political generational change is critical in any society," Mutua said.

Image: COURTSEY

 "We agreed to consult occasionally on this matter even as he advised on strategies to popularize my bid countrywide."

The two leaders agreed that the idea of “winner takes it all” electoral system has been responsible for many problems in the country.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader said elections have to be transformed to be about ideological and policy contests and not tribal affiliations.

Raila accepted governor's invitation to visit Machakos county on an official development tour. 

Mutua had hinted out last month of a possible political alliance to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Mutua wanted Kikuyu and Kalenjin politicians not to contest the presidency and give others a chance because they have produced the country’s four presidents. 

He spoke at Tindereti Primary School in Borabu during a funds drive. 

“Being president in Kenya is not a matter of life and death and those people who think that political leaders cannot come from minority ethnicities should have a second thought,” he said. 

