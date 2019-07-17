Raila, Governor Mutua in 2022 talks

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held talks with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua where they discussed 2022 politics.

Mutua visited Raila at his Capitol Hill offices where they also talked on various issues of national importance including the handshake between the AU envoy and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Machakos county boss said the two discussed the 'philosophical and historical foundation' behind the March 9 handshake and the need to build a cohesive nation.

"Maendeleo Chap Chap has always supported the handshake from the word go. We see the bigger picture which is political stability, a pre-requisite for economic growth, wealth and employment creation," Mutua said.

The governor also told Raila about his 2022 ambition to run for the country's top seat.

"We discussed several scenarios and agreed that political generational change is critical in any society," Mutua said.