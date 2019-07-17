New Kisumu Health executive takes oath of office

The Kisumu county government on Tuesday swore into office a new Health executive.

Governor Anyang' Nyong’o said Judith Miguda’s appointment was done in compliance with the law based on her competence and qualification.

Miguda took the oath of office following the sacking of Rosemary Obara. Nyong'o said he wanted a better manager.

Also sworn in was county attorney Victor Obondo. The two were vetted by the county assembly last month.

County assembly Health committee chairman Vincent Jagongo said Miguda met the requirements and they were satisfied that she would deliver on her mandate.

“We expect Miguda to address the various health challenges being witnessed in the county to improve service delivery,” he said at the event.

Nyong’o expressed confidence in the two officers and said they will help his administration to implement his manifesto for the benefit of residents.

Miguda has worked in several universities and is a member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee. She said she is ready to fix the problems ailing the sector. She plans to introduce an integrated management system to track drug supply and use in health facilities. Also targetted are policies that will guide operations.

“I'll come up with policies to address understaffing and frequent nurses’ strikes, as the county seeks to drive the agenda on implementation of the Universal Health Coverage," she said.

Kisumu is among the four counties piloting the UHC programme. Others are Nyeri, Machakos and Isiolo.

Edited by R.Wamochie