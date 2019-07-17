Nakuru MCAs impeach roads county executive

• The impeachment motion was tabled by the Peter Kajwang’-led ad hoc committee formed in March to probe misconduct allegations on the roads' chief.
• On Monday, Governor Lee Kinyanjui had sought to transfer Kariuki to the department of Youth and Gender in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Nakuru MCAs have impeached embattled county executive for roads Lucy Kariuki over alleged abuse of office.
Forty-nine out of the 71 MCAs voted for her removal, 21 voted against while one representative abstained.
The House had formed the team after adopting a report by the Committee on Infrastructure that recommended her impeachment.
On Monday, Governor Lee Kinyanjui had sought to transfer Kariuki to the department of youth and gender affairs in a Cabinet reshuffle.
In a letter signed by the county communications chief Beatrice Obwocha, Kariuki was moved to the department of gender, culture, sports and social services.
The youth affairs seat was left vacant after a petition occasioned the removal of the former officer holder Halima Gababa.
The ward reps had accused Kariuki of failing to deliver on the Boresha Barabara and street lighting projects.
The impeachment motion also accused the county executive of incompetence and gross misconduct.
The MCAs said even after raising concerns on the projects in various wards and summoning Kariuki 12 times, she only showed up four times.
The report tabled by the infrastructure committee chair Michael Machembu recommended that Kariuki be given an opportunity to defend herself on the floor of the House or Governor Lee Kinyanjui makes changes to his Cabinet or impeachment.
The county executive was given an opportunity last week to defend herself.
Kajwang’ told the press they had not received any official communication on the changes in the Cabinet and therefore they could not rely on ‘rumours’.
“ We call upon the governor to ensure the law is adhered to and that the decision taken by the majority of the members of the county assembly is executed, ” Kajwang said.
He said the impeachment meant Kariuki was not qualified to hold office anywhere in the county.
Ol-Karia ward MCA Peter Palang’a called on the executive to ensure the execution of the decision taken by the county assembly majority members.
Infrastructure committee chair Michael Chege called on the executive to ensure that the person to take over the infrastructure docket is suitable for the job.
“We expect that the person who will come in will be competent enough to handle the docket so that we can realise value for our money in this great county,” Machembu said.
Majority leader Moses Ndung’u Kamau (Elementaita) said MCAs had suffered in their respective wards with many demonstrations being held against them over poor roads.
He said the roads' boss had been paralysing systems in the docket but with her ouster then it means things will work.
However, MCAs who were against the motion led by Morendat ward MCA Peter Njoroge said the move by the governor to take Kariuki to another docket should not be criticised.
“We cannot be impeaching leaders every now and then yet we only have two years to deliver,” Njoroge said.
Kariuki had last year been rejected by the assembly’s Appointment Committee led by Speaker Kairu.
The committee then claimed that she was unfit for the position.
(edited by O. Owino)