Nakuru MCAs impeach roads county executive

Nakuru MCAs have impeached embattled county executive for roads Lucy Kariuki over alleged abuse of office.

Forty-nine out of the 71 MCAs voted for her removal, 21 voted against while one representative abstained.

The impeachment motion was tabled by the Peter Kajwang’-led ad hoc committee formed in March to probe misconduct allegations on the roads' chief.

The House had formed the team after adopting a report by the Committee on Infrastructure that recommended her impeachment.

On Monday, Governor Lee Kinyanjui had sought to transfer Kariuki to the department of youth and gender affairs in a Cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter signed by the county communications chief Beatrice Obwocha, Kariuki was moved to the department of gender, culture, sports and social services.

The youth affairs seat was left vacant after a petition occasioned the removal of the former officer holder Halima Gababa.

The ward reps had accused Kariuki of failing to deliver on the Boresha Barabara and street lighting projects.

The impeachment motion also accused the county executive of incompetence and gross misconduct.

The MCAs said even after raising concerns on the projects in various wards and summoning Kariuki 12 times, she only showed up four times.

The report tabled by the infrastructure committee chair Michael Machembu recommended that Kariuki be given an opportunity to defend herself on the floor of the House or Governor Lee Kinyanjui makes changes to his Cabinet or impeachment.

The county executive was given an opportunity last week to defend herself.