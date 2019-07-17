MPs split over boarding schools for special needs learners

Lawmakers have differed on a proposal to have a set of schools cater for children with special needs.

The targetted cohorts are pupils with learning difficulties, visual and hearing impairments, physical disabilities and those with emotional challenges.

The Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which is sponsored by Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, is before the parliamentary Education committee and some members say it will empower those with special needs.

If passed, the Education ministry will build and maintain at least 47 boarding schools for the learners — at least one in every county.

But another section of the committee says it will amount to discrimination. The members say children with special needs will feel isolated. The opponents say Kenya must promote integrated learning so even the disabled feel they are part and parcel of society.

Samburu East MP Jackson Lentoi yesterday questioned the amounts of resources an institution will be required to have to accommodate all aspects of disability.

"The disabled need to be accommodated in the mainstream schools because once they are isolated, the community is not ready to accept them back," he said.

Lentoi's suggestion mirrors a proposal that was fronted by the Education ministry to integrate learners with special needs in regular public schools. A policy document dated May 8 says mainstreaming special education will end discrimination, stigma and low self-esteem, and boost confidence.

The idea was, however, dismissed yesterday dismissed as a fallacy by Migori Women Representative Pamela Odhiambo. She said education is an equaliser and should best be offered in comfortable environments that are tailored to meet specific needs, citing special schools for those with special needs.

"It's not isolating, it is a matter of creating a facility conducive to their needs and abilities to be supported to learn... During the holiday, they can go back home. For me, that's a better integration that encourages their parents to be proud of them," Odhiambo said.

If the amendment to the Basic Education Act, 2013, is approved, the government will develop at least one primary and secondary school with free boarding facilities in each county. The proposal seeks to enhance support for special needs children. It involves an amendment to the Basic Education Act, 2013.

The bill has yet to be tabled in the plenary. It is to be presented before the Law Society of Kenya and the Attorney General for appropriate recommendations before it is returned to Parliament.

A 2016-17 study by the National Survey on Children with Disabilities and Special Needs in Education showed that 11 per cent of all learners in Kenya have at least one form of disability.

The report showed 35 per cent of learners with disabilities get their education in special schools, while 65 per cent of learners are in regular schools with designed units and sections to accommodate their disability.

Learners with visual impairment account for 3.1 per cent, physical disability three per cent, intellectual disability 2.5 per cent, hearing impairment 1.2 per cent, speech and language at 0.9 per cent and deaf and blind at 0.2 per cent.

