I will end bias in VIP protection unit, vows Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has decried increased partiality in the VIP protection unit.

Mutyambai said most VIPs prefer certain bodyguards, some of whom are their relatives.

The IG said the biggest challenge facing is preference from the VIPs, adding that all police officers are equal and up to the task.

“I wish to see better management of their security, where each one of you can be allocated to any VIP without special consideration,” Mutyambai said.

He spoke at the Administration Police SGB and VIP protection headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He said his office was committed to improving standards of the houses being occupied by his officers across the country.

The police chief added that he will dedicate part of the budget to put up decent houses.

The IG divulged that he had received reports from the VIP officers asking for promotions for some individuals, saying officers will be promoted without any interference.

“I'll promote you with those requests or without them. What I require from you is dedication."

He asked the officers to take manageable loans so as not to stretch their financial limits, adding that loans have led some officers to be involved in corruption as they try to fix the situation.

He formed a Chaplaincy and Counseling Services which will identify problems and challenges from the officials with an intent of finding necessary solutions.

