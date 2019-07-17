Homeboyz Radio appoints Somoina Kimojino as General Manager

The Board of Directors of Homeboyz Radio have appointed Somoina Kimojino as their new General Manager.

Somoina previously worked with Capital Group Limited as a Managing Director.

“Somoina is one of the most respected executives in the media industry in the region and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and networks in the radio and events business. We are excited about her joining the business to take Homeboyz Radio to new leadership levels in Kenya and the region,” the company’s board chairman Myke Rabar said.

Kimojino, who worked in the radio and events business for the past 15 years in various positions said that she is ready to take the radio station to the next level.