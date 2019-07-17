Homeboyz Radio appoints Somoina Kimojino as General Manager

• Kimojino is tasked with doubling the listenership of Homeboyz Radio amongst Kenya’s millennials, drive the station’s events business, build brand partnerships and deliver significant profitability for the business.
• Somoina previously worked with Capital Group Limited as a Managing Director.
The Board of Directors of Homeboyz Radio have appointed Somoina Kimojino as their new General Manager.
“Somoina is one of the most respected executives in the media industry in the region and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and networks in the radio and events business. We are excited about her joining the business to take Homeboyz Radio to new leadership levels in Kenya and the region,” the company’s board chairman Myke Rabar said.
Kimojino, who worked in the radio and events business for the past 15 years in various positions said that she is ready to take the radio station to the next level.
"I am focused on making it the leading truly integrated next generation radio, online and event business in Africa. We will deliver a new and exciting platform for our listeners and deliver information and entertainment that truly transforms their lives,” Somoina said.
She is tasked with doubling the listenership of Homeboyz Radio amongst Kenya’s millennials, drive the station’s events business, build brand partnerships and deliver significant profitability for the business.