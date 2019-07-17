Court bars DPP, defense from tweeting Kidero's graft case

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defense team has been barred from tweeting court proceedings regarding the Sh213 million graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and nine others.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred the parties from tweeting about the case until he delivers a substantive ruling on the same on Thursday.

"I've considered the submissions made before me. Due to the seriousness and the integrity of the trial and dignity of the accused persons, I order that no parties involved in this case should engage the media. This does not include the maid stream media," he said.

The issue arose after the defense team led by Lawyer Philip Nyachoti and Paul Ng'arwa took issue with the ODPP for allegedly prosecuting the case on social media.

The lawyers said the tweets attributed to the DPP violates public interest.