Compensation delays due to EACC probe, says NLC

The lands commission has defended itself against accusations it is delaying compensations for phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway.

NLC has been accused of unjustifiably withholding payments to landowners at Nkoroi, Kajiado South on a 2.5 kilometre stretch on the Nairobi-Naivasha line.

The agency yesterday told MPs at the Transport committee it withheld the claims for lack of authentic ownership documents, succession disputes among families, and ongoing investigations.

The entity said it had paid out Sh10.4 billion before the payout was stopped to pave way for investigations into suspected fraud.

Acting CEO Kabale Tache said the commission was paid Sh17.2 billion by Kenya Railways, out of which Sh3.8 billion is yet to be paid out.

However, investigations revealed that the claims had a variation of about 66 per cent higher than the actual value of the said properties.

Tache admitted the delay was causing the affected families pain but maintained they wouldn’t want to commit the same mistakes that saw the payments paused.

“The investigations complicated the process which was compounded by the fact that commissioners were also leaving office,” she said.

She added the commission was being cautious after Sh10.5 billion had been paid with errors.

"We are not changing any awards but just making sure we do the right thing. We want what is fair to affected persons and the country,” she said.

The committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing put the Ministry of Transport on the spot for releasing Sh17 billion to NLC without supporting documents.

The lawmakers poked holes on the payment saying the law was not followed in the release of the compensation funds.