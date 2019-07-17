Busia man bites off wife's lip, ear

A 39-year old woman from Tanga Kona in Nambale, Busia county, is nursing injuries after her husband bit off a chunk of her lower lip and left ear.

Jackline Kerubo, a mother of six, said she wanted to give vegetables from their farm to a neighbour on Thursday last week but her husband forbade it.

Kerubo, who has been married for 21 years, says she now fears for her life and those of her children.

She said her neighbour intervened after her husband swore to teach her a lesson and beat her on Monday.

He has gone into hiding.

Kerubo was treated at Nambale Subcounty Hospital.

Speaking to journalists at Nambale police station after reporting the assault, she said the suspect pounced on her while she was in the kitchen, hit her on the head, then bit off her lip and ear.

She said that her eight-year-old child hit the suspect.

Chief Maryline Oundo called upon couples to seek counselling.

She called upon community members to reporting cases that violate human rights to get assistance and punish perpetrators.

The victim was taking refuge at Nambale police station as the officers immediately started searching for the suspect.

