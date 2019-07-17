Close

TEMPORARY REPRIEVE

Arrest warrant issued against rugby player accused of rape lifted

Olaba also informed the court that he was unable to attend court as he had gone to see the school dean

• Olaba through his lawyer informed the court that he was unwell and in hospital when his judgement was due on Friday last week.

• The court will deliver its judgement of the case on August 5.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
17 July 2019 - 13:20
Image: Faith Nyasuguta

A Milimani court has lifted the warrant arrest of rugby player Alex Olaba after he availed himself to court on Wednesday morning.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Olaba through his lawyer informed the court that he was unwell and in hospital when his judgement was due on Friday last week.

 

Olaba also informed the court that he was unable to attend court as he had gone to see the school dean by virtue of being a student at Strathmore University.

The court will deliver its judgement of the case on August 5.

Olaba was axed from his Harlequins team last year over the incident.

In April 2018, he along with another rugby player recorded statements with the police at Kilimani Police Station and had their blood samples taken for DNA testing and later released on Sh50,000 police cash bail each and ordered to surrender their passports..

