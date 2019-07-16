Waititu allies impeached in plot to oust him

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is under siege following a move to impeach him before mid next year.

The new scheme has seen 60 MCAs sign a petition of a vote of no confidence against the assembly speaker Stephen Ndichu and his deputy Philip Mubea (Cianda MCA), believed to be Waititu's close allies.

“It is not a witch hunt since everyone can see how people in Kiambu are suffering because of corruption, incompetence, nepotism and outright stealing,” Ruiru Biashara MCA Elijah Njoroge said.

Key officials told the Star the move to impeach Waititu is being supported by his critics in the assembly, former rivals in the last polls and opinion leaders in Kiambu.

Among the issues raised by EACC and DCI include poor services, land grabbing, corruption and outright theft of public resources contained in a number of reports already covered by the Star. The investigative entities are planning major arrests after a series of interrogations.

“We will not let the county to be run like a kiosk but will fight until it serves the masses in the county,” Njoroge told the Star.

In the well-crafted scheme, polls were conducted at the county assembly on Monday to replace committee officials allied to speaker Ndichu.

“The officials were being used by the governor to micromanage activities at the assembly and county at large. We also understand the CECs allied to him will not be left behind,” an aide in the executive told the Star.

Those ejected include majority leader Anthony Ikonya (Kiambu Township) and his deputy Alex Kabuu (Kiganjo).

Others are chief whip James Mburu (Mwiki) and his deputy Margaret Gatonye. The MCAs also said the committees were being used by the executive to kill the independence of the county assembly.

“We are not looking into fighting the governor but he must be accountable and allow oversight to be done,” newly elected majority leader Gideon Gachara said.

He added that the newly elected officials want to audit and scrutinise county projects as well as hold relevant officials responsible.

Critics were warned that they were arrogant, suppressed oversight duties and ran the assembly without consulting other MCAs.

“The chief whip must stand firm with the independence of the house and let MCAs do their oversight role. We will clean up the assembly and executive to get the right leaders to lead our people,” Njoroge said.

“Things are not good here. We can see people resigning and others sacked, money being allocated for peacekeeping mission in South Sudan and payments for retired presidents among others yet we had leaders in charge.”

This comes two weeks after the MCAs failed to attend a bonding meeting organised by the county's top hierarchy at a Ruiru hotel.

“He (governor Waititu) told me to inform you that he has a special message from the President over critical matters of our assembly and the county government,” an invite text message from a county aide read.

The MCAs told the Star that the executive was dragging the President's name in Kiambu politics to draw sympathy.

Waititu's supporters believe he is being fought for standing with Deputy President William Ruto.

