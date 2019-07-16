UoN student denies stealing from traders

A Kibera court yesterday released a University of Nairobi Student accused of leading a group of expelled and suspended students in looting cash from traders claiming that they were paying for trading licences.

Billy Grahan was released by Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke after he pleaded not guilty.

He is accused that on July 8 at Tusks Shop along Mamlaka Road malls he nad former students attacked traders at the mall and extorted cash.

They are alleged to have ordered traders to pay Sh2,000 each for a working permit failure to which they were threatened.

He was arrested and taken to Central police station following complains from traders. He was later taken to Kileleshwa police station before being taken to court.

He told court that he was an online writer and he had no time to attack the traders.

He said that the police officers confined him for abnormal hours without charging him and requested to know why he was transferred from central police station to Kileleshwa police station.

He asked the court to release him on lenient bond terms as he was asthmatic and he wanted to take care of his ailing mother.

The magistrate told him that he was arrested on Friday and arraigned yesterday, hence the law was followed.

Boke released him on a Sh200,000 bond and bail of Sh20,000.

She directed the matter to be heard in October 9 and be mentioned on July 29 so that he be given witness statements and documentary evidence.