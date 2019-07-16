Teachers warned against taking census jobs

Teachers have been warned against applying for the upcoming census jobs as this would adversely affect teaching.

The exercise is expected to begin on August 24 and end on 31. However, training of personnel begins this week.

According to the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission, taking up the job would disrupt teaching.

Speaking at their sixth annual Kibra education day, deputy county commissioner Nyamumbo Sese said the Ministry of Interior is coordinating with that of Education to ensure teaching is not affected.

He reaffirmed that teachers were not allowed to leave their jobs for census jobs.

“Be careful, you might get fired because of a week’s exercise. Do not let greed for money derail you,” the deputy commissioner told the teachers.

He said that he had seen teachers from sme schools going for interviews at the chiefs’ offices. This, according to him, showed that the teachers were not serious with their work.

“Teachers Service Commission and the Ministry of Education are going to hold the head teachers accountable for any teacher allowed to take a census job,” he said.

Nyamumbo urged the residents to support the exercise so that the government would be able to do a proper evaluation for better planning.