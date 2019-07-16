Raise age of criminal liability from 8 to 14 — MP

Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo has said she will introduce a bill to increase the minimum age of criminal culpability to protect minors.

She wants the age increased from the current eight years to 14.

Speaking to journalists in her constituency, Gogo argued that an eight-year-old's mind is not mature enough to learn from mistakes if he or she is charged.

“I will mobilise my fellow Members of Parliament to change the law to 14 years,” Gogo said.

She said the current law predisposes minors to unwarranted suffering.

The MP argued that many boys and girls were in police custody for reasons they do not understand because their brains are immature.

She said a minor aged 13 years and less should be counselled if they commit a crime.

“I'm not saying minors aged 13 years and below do not commit crimes but they do so out of ignorance,” she said

Adults who lure minors into crime should be dealt with effectively, she said..

