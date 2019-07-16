Close

NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICERS

Police census to rectify collusion, bad data

Count to reassign officers to reduce crime, allow for planning and allocation of resources

In Summary

• Police headquarters established some junior officers and some supervisors are colluding to submit wrong data, compromising services. 

• Move to establish the number of officers under the service, the units they are attached to, the reporting structure and physical location. 

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
16 July 2019 - 06:00
Police officers march during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20
LOOPHOLES IN PREVIOUS DATA: Police officers march during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20

Police officers were expected to submit their new details to  headquarters in a new census by end of Monday, following last week's circular.

The order comes after Vigilance House established that both junior officers and supervisors been colluding to submit wrong information at the police headquarters.

The circular dated July 11 warned that a lack of reliable data has compromised service delivery due to poor planning and allocation of resources. 

“It is disturbing to hear that some stations are having more NCOs (Non Commissioned Officers) than the constables while some police posts established in arid areas are run even by junior police constables,” police source Abdi M said in the circular.

He addressed it to all police formations, regional commanders and directorates on behalf of the Kenya Police Service deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.

“In order to rectify these anomalies, county commanders are advised to submit the current status of your NCOs,” it read.

The census follows the national police biometric count, which established that the National Police has 101,288 policemen and women, according to the State House website. 

The headquarters has also demanded the officers to include the proposed establishment of Senior Sergeant, Sergeant, current strength (in place) and deficit or surplus. The new data will help in planning and reassigning officers to address the growing crime rate.

“You will also forward the names of all NCOs who have stayed in your counties for more than three years indicating the date they were posted to the county. Your replies to reach this headquarters on or before July 15 without fail,” the circular said.

“It has been noted that the nominal rolls you have been submitting to this headquarters are not correct and up to date making it difficult to make equitable deployment of officers to your command.” 

The move is meant to establish the number of officers under the Kenya Police Service, the units they are attached to, the report structure and physical location of all officers in the country. 

The information will also ensure efficient absorption of 23,000 Administration Police officers who join the service following the merger of two units late last year.

The absorption was presided over by the police on Friday at the Administration Police College Training Centre in Nairobi. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

