Nyali Uber driver arrested for allegedly molesting pupil

A taxi driver is in police custody after allegedly forcing a 13-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him during a ride in Nyali.

Fredrick Njenga was arrested at 10am on Tuesday after police officers, using his phone signal, traced him to Nyali Mall where he was waiting for clients.

He was contacted on Monday evening to pick the Standard 8 pupil from Light Academy and take him home. After a few minutes, Njenga allegedly parked the car at the roadside, a few metres from the boy’s home. He then undressed the boy and forced him to perform oral sex on him, the boy's aunt told the Star yesterday.

Concerned that her nephew had yet to reach home, she called the driver who claimed he had lost the route.

“He told me the boy had misguided him. But how can you get lost when the app is guiding you?” she said.

When she later asked the boy why they had delayed, he narrated what happened, prompting the family to report to Nyali police station.

Njenga was held at the station, awaiting arraignment.

Meanwhile, the boy was examined at Coast General Hospital and discharged. On Friday, medics will perform an HIV test on discharge found on his shirt.

“Now that the suspect is in our custody, we'll interrogate him further and present him to court tomorrow [today] as we await the medical results,” Nyali subcounty deputy police commander Dafalla Dafalla said.

