No BBI report has been given to Uhuru, Raila, says Haji

The Building Bridges Initiative taskforce has dismissed claims it has submitted a preliminary report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
This came after media reports said the team had presented its recommendations on a raft of changes to the country’s governance structure.
Mentioned among them were a single seven-year term president, a powerful prime minister and introduction of 14 regional governments.
But the team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji said the reports are fake as they are still collecting views from Kenyans.
"Arising from the foregoing, it is clear that the BBI has not come up with any recommendations and neither has it authored any preliminary report," Haji said at a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi yesterday.
“The BBI is still collecting views from counties and institutional stakeholders, and receiving memos from the public. Therefore, let the country treat as fake news the reports that they heard or read.”
They have visited 39 counties and that the remaining ones will be covered before the end of the month before they retreat next month to write a report.
The taskforce, which was gazetted in May last year, said it will submit its report to the two leaders in October. Its term was extended by five months.
“It is unfortunate that a mainstream and respected media house such as the Standard Media Group has resorted to publishing and giving prominence to a fake document,” Haji said.
The taskforce has already hired eight experts to help with the finalisation of the report.
The 12-member team was appointed following the March 9, 2018 handshake between the two leaders after highly polarised polls in August 2017.
They are expected to give a report that reflects Kenyans' views on ethnic antagonism, lack of national ethos, inclusivity, devolution, divisive elections, security, fight against corruption, shared prosperity and responsibility.
“Building bridges to a new Kenyan nation is an enormous task that calls for unique responsibilities and sensitivities by each of us. We urged for the corporation of each Kenyan,” Haji said.
Members of the team are Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, and Bishop Lawi Imathiu.
Others are Maison Leshomo, Morompi ole Ronkai, Prof Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheus Okoth.
On Monday, Oloo, who is the vice-chairperson of the committee, said the team has lined up a series of activities in the next three weeks to cover the remaining counties.
On Tuesday, they will be in Kwale and Lamu before moving to Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Bungoma and finally Nairobi.
Several individuals, private and national organisations have so far presented their views. Last week, former head of Public Service Francis Mutharua called for the expansion of the executive and recommended the introduction of a Prime Minister’s office.
“The primary objective of the review would be to ensure that the leadership of the national government is all-inclusive as a permanent guarantee for national cohesion and unity,” Muthaura said.
