No BBI report has been given to Uhuru, Raila, says Haji

The Building Bridges Initiative taskforce has dismissed claims it has submitted a preliminary report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This came after media reports said the team had presented its recommendations on a raft of changes to the country’s governance structure.

Mentioned among them were a single seven-year term president, a powerful prime minister and introduction of 14 regional governments.

But the team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji said the reports are fake as they are still collecting views from Kenyans.

"Arising from the foregoing, it is clear that the BBI has not come up with any recommendations and neither has it authored any preliminary report," Haji said at a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi yesterday.

“The BBI is still collecting views from counties and institutional stakeholders, and receiving memos from the public. Therefore, let the country treat as fake news the reports that they heard or read.”

They have visited 39 counties and that the remaining ones will be covered before the end of the month before they retreat next month to write a report.

The taskforce, which was gazetted in May last year, said it will submit its report to the two leaders in October. Its term was extended by five months.

“It is unfortunate that a mainstream and respected media house such as the Standard Media Group has resorted to publishing and giving prominence to a fake document,” Haji said.