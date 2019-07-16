Kiambu magistrate barred from Nyakundi manslaughter case

The High Court has barred a Kiambu magistrate from hearing any proceedings in the manslaughter case against lawyer Assa Nyakundi.

Justice Jessie Lessit on Monday issued the order against senior principal magistrate Teresia Nyangena following an application by DPP Noordin Haji.

The DPP had applied for a prohibition order until the case filed at the High Court in Milimani is heard and determined.

The order was served to senior resident magistrate Grace Omodhod who received it on behalf of Nyangena who was away. However, Nyakundi, through his lawyer John Khamimwa was concerned that Justice Lessit issued the order declining to deal with any matter of Nyakundi.

The case will be mentioned on August 15 for further direction.

Nyangena had last week declined to recuse herself from the manslaughter case in a four-page ruling read on her behalf by senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo.

She said she had the requisite jurisdiction to hear and determinate the case.

"This is founded upon the premise that the Director of Public Prosecutions having elected under its power to prefer the present charges before this court 1 fail to be persuaded by the prosecution's contention that the court lacks jurisdiction. I am in agreement with the stand taken by counsel for the defence and the deceased's family," Nyangena said.