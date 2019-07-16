Kenya-Uganda border peace deal gets Sh90m

The United Nations will spend Sh90 million for the first six months of a Kenya-Uganda border peace deal.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said on Monday the aim is to transform their common border into "a haven of peace, a bridge rather than a barrier to cultural interaction and cross-border commerce".

It will involve peacebuilding among the Karamojong of Uganda and the Pokot and Turkana communities of Kenya.

Wamalwa said the five-year Sustainable Peace Programme will begin after signing of an MoU in Moroto, Uganda, this month. The date has not been set.

It will initially be funded by the UN Development Programme.

The goal is to resolve longstanding communal conflicts among these communities, mostly triggered by competition for water and pasture.

Addressing the Joint Technical Committee in Nairobi on Monday to review the final MoU framework, Wamalwa said the programme will encourage unhindered peaceful interaction and movement across the borders.

"In disregard of the historical bonds of heritage, these artificial boundaries alienate our people," Wamalwa said.

The programme will involve joint construction and sharing of infrastructure.

"The region is disadvantaged by decades of marginalisation and harsh climate. But we plan a prospect where, for example, a Pokot pastoralist can peacefully cross and graze his cattle among the Karamojong in Uganda, if the drought on our side is worse."