Handshake team plane diverted to Lamu due to bad weather

The Building Bridges Initiative task force members on Tuesday missed their public hearings in Tana River after their private charter flight failed to land at Hola airstrip due to bad weather.

The team which flew to Nairobi was to land at around 10 am but the pilot could not land at the muddy airstrip.

They initially hovered around the town in an attempt to land for over 30 minutes but it proved difficult.

At one point, security officials had suggested that one of the tarmac roads be cleared for the charter flight to land but the pilot reportedly declined.

They then landed safely in Lamu as residents of Tana River waited to give their opinions to the BBI taskforce.

As per the plan the task force was supposed to be in Lamu on Wednesday while sessions in Tana River and Taita Taveta were to proceed as planned.

Residents both youths, men, women religious leaders and civil right activists flocked the venue at Hola City conference centre from as early as six o'clock in the morning.

As they waited for the task force they proceeded with a preliminary meeting inside to deliberate on the crucial issues that were to be addressed.

Speakers in the sessions raised the issue of the task force is a scheme by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to bring a referendum so as to introduce a powerful Prime Minister post, President and two deputies.

Others categorically stated that they would not allow the merger of counties in case a referendum was called.