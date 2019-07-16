Farm trip a delay ploy, agency tells court in Omollo NYS case

An application by former PS Lillian Omollo seeking to have the court visit her alleged farm in Uyoma, Rarieda, is a ploy to delay the case, the Assets Recovery Agency has said.

In an affidavit, officer Fredrick Musyoki wants the application dismissed terming it a diversionary tactic. He said it is meant to delay the hearing and determination of the forfeiture application.

Musyoki says Omollo has not given any shred of evidence to demonstrate that the millions of shillings she has is from her alleged farming business. He also says the former PS has failed to adduce evidence to prove existence of the alleged farm in Rarieda.

Musyoki and Isaac Nakitare had in May told the court that they visited Uyoma but there was no farm.

“The allegation that Omollo is a farmer and the funds were obtained from the farming business is incorrect, deceitful and a ploy to disguise, conceal and hide the source of the funds and classical scheme of money laundering,” read part of the affidavit.

The officers said that when they visited the site, they met one Nam Oneko, a brother-in-law of Omollo who informed them that the land belonged to the family of the late freedom fight Achieng Oneko. The farm has not yet sub-divided among family members. They also established that there were no farming activities going on only and they saw was a piece of land with shrubs.

Musyoki now says application by Omollo does not disclose any reasonable grounds for the court to allow the site visit.